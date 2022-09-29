TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large police presence in Downtown Topeka caused the Shawnee County Courthouse to go on lockdown. The situation has blocked off several streets near Sixth and Kansas.

A 27 News reporter said police have asked the public to leave the area.

A court administrator said there was a shooting downtown. Several police cars on Kansas Avenue appeared to surround a car that ran into a fire hydrant.

(KSNT photo)

The incident followed an earlier report of a shooting on Kerry Street in south Topeka. That situation left one person dead.

According to Dr. Aarion Gray, Topeka High School briefly went on a ‘secure campus,’ preventing any activity from outside from coming on to the campus. The lockdown was very brief.