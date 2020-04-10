Topeka police investigating suicide after chase, crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department investigated a suicide in southeast Topeka Friday.

Topeka Police said a Capitol Police Officer tried to pull over a man for several traffic infractions around 2:30 p.m. near Southeast 29th Street and Southeast Adams Street. The man didn’t stop and started a short chase, according to police.

Police said the driver then crashed into another occupied car near Southeast 21st Street & Southeast Adams Street, and then took off running.



21st & Adams

23rd & Adams

Police said the man committed suicide near where the crash happened.

The people in the other car were not hurt. No law enforcement officers were hurt either.

TPD said this is an ongoing investigation.