TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic near 8th Street and Quincy Street will be impacted starting Nov. 20 due to a large, multi-purpose water line and the street project.

According to the City of Topeka, during the first phase:

The city will fully close northbound Quincy at the intersection.

The project will fully close 8th Street est of 8th and Quincy.

During work, they will close the left land and the turn lane southbound of Quincy approximately 100 feet north of the intersection.

The right lane will remain open.

During work, they will close the left turn bay on eastbound 8th Street.

