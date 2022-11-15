TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic near 8th Street and Quincy Street will be impacted starting Nov. 20 due to a large, multi-purpose water line and the street project.

According to the City of Topeka, during the first phase:

  • The city will fully close northbound Quincy at the intersection.
  • The project will fully close 8th Street est of 8th and Quincy.
  • During work, they will close the left land and the turn lane southbound of Quincy approximately 100 feet north of the intersection.
  • The right lane will remain open.
  • During work, they will close the left turn bay on eastbound 8th Street.
(Courtesy Image/City of Topeka)

