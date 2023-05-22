TOPEKA (KSNT) – City officials are reporting a large water main break in a West Topeka neighborhood.

Andy Rosebrook with the City of Topeka said a water main is broken on Southwest 10th St. west of the intersection of Southwest 10th St. and Southwest Urish Rd. on Monday, May 22. Southwest 10th St. is completely closed 100 feet west of the intersection and is expected to be closed for two to three weeks.

Click here to sign up for the KSNT 27 News mobile app to keep up with urgent alerts in your area.