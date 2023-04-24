TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office collected hundreds of pounds of unused prescription medicine as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The SNSO had collection sites at Soldier Township Fire Department and the Mission Township Fire Department on Saturday, April 22.

The sheriff’s office collected a record-setting 425 pounds of medication, according to Sheriff Brian C. Hill. The medications were given to the Drug Enforcement Agency for disposal.

The sheriff’s office said it appreciates participation in the program as it reduces the risk of misuse or accidental use.