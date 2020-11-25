Last chance for free Thanksgiving meal in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The last of the 3,500 meals collected by the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation will be available for drive-through pick up today, Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Community members can arrive at the Antioch Family Life Center parking lot at 1921 SE Indiana Ave., Wednesday at 3 p.m. and will be served until the remaining meals are gone.

The organization is handing out one meal per person.

Instead of inviting community members to gather and dine this year, vehicles can drive through the parking lot to grab their meals to go.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation is asking drivers to wear a mask when they arrive.

Organizers said 3,500 meals were purchased for this event, and about 1,000 will be given away on the final day.