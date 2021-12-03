Last chance to enter ‘Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade’ in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s not too late to be a part of the ‘Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade 2021’ Saturday night after last year’s parade was canceled because of the pandemic.

The 26 Annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade float staging begins at 3 p.m. and starts rolling at 6 p.m. near 5th and Kansas Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Walking groups, dance teams, marching bands, bicycles, floats, car clubs, and more and welcome to participate. To take part in the parade:

Arrive at 1 st and Kansas beginning at 3p.m. to find a spot along the route. Please do not arrive earlier .

and Kansas beginning at 3p.m. to find a spot along the route. . Pay the encouraged $10 donation at entry.

Fill out the float description card and get your float number.

Wait for the parade to begin!

There are a few rules:

No Santa or Mrs Claus on floats – we don’t want to confuse those innocent little kids with imposters would we?

Candy and any other items cannot be thrown from floats, but can be handed out by those walking alongside the floats.

Entry should be decorated all the way around so no photographers accidently get your bad side.

Open flames are not allowed on entries unless contained and approved.

Be mindful of your height clearance, you must be able to safely drive under the downtown arches.

Pets must be leashed and kept to a one-to-one ratio, and must be cleaned up after.

Horses may be entered, but must wear catch bags throughout entirety of event.

Political campaigns or statements are not allowed.

Confetti guns and confetti devices are not allowed.

A lot of Kansas families have made visiting Christmas light displays part of their holiday traditions. Click the map to find some fun ones near you, or that may be worth a short drive.