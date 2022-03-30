TOPEKA (KSNT)– The pandemic came with many different financial hardships, worsening situations that might have already been financially challenging for some.

The Kansas Gas Service recognized this and wanted to help people get the assistance they needed by signing up for the federal Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

LIEAP was created by the government primarily for people with disabilities, the elderly, and families with children.

The Kansas Gas Service has been to a multitude of community events to assist people in finding out if they qualify for the program, as well as in filling out the application.

“We know that these have been challenging times, as people have navigated through the pandemic,” Dawn Tripp, the public relations manager for Kansas Gas Service said. “It’s brought about some difficulties that some have never experienced before so we want people to know that there is assistance available, and we are here to help.”

The last day to sign up for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is Mar. 31st, at 5 p.m.