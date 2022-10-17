TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas General Election is approaching faster than you may think.

The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Tuesday, at 5 p.m. in the election office and midnight if you register online on the Shawnee County Election Offices website. The big races for governor and attorney general aren’t the only things on this year’s ballot.

“Well like I said not only are you voting on federal and state officials for state representative as well as county commission, township, but you’ll also have some questions, an unusual amount of questions, one about tax, one about Sheriff being a constitutional office and one about legislative authority in certain situations,” said Andrew Howell, Shawnee County Election Commissioner.

Predicting the expected turnout can be challenging without any data to base it on, but Howell did mention that Shawnee County is running at record registration levels which are already the highest they have been since 2012 with a day left to register.