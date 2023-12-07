TOPEKA (KSNT) – The State of Kansas will be holding a virtual job fair later this month.

The job fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to bring jobseekers and potential employers together, according to a press release from the Kansas Department of Commerce (KDC). This will be the final virtual job fair for the year.

“The thousands of jobs being created in our state require thousands of Kansans to fill them,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “There is a growing number of opportunities in core industries for all levels of experience, and our workforce centers are committed to helping Kansans take the next step in their professional journeys.”

Those looking to participate in the fair can find helpful information through the Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal online such as a jobseeker training video, list of participating employers and information on how to register for the fair. All jobseekers are encouraged to dress for success as employers may request a video interview.

To participate, all you need is a digital device, according to the KDC. Those who have a disability can request accommodations by calling 877-509-6757 before the day of the fair. To register for the fair, click here.

