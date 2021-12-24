Last minute shoppers are running out of time – here’s when Topeka stores close

If you are a last-minute shopper, you aren’t alone. In some recent surveys, more than 75% of those questioned waited until a few weeks or days before Christmas to begin their holiday shopping.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are you a last, last minute shopper? You don’t have long before the biggest retail stores close for Christmas.

Starting with what will be open on Christmas – Walgreens. The pharmacy / photography / mini grocery store will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. While not opportune, if you forget gifts on the way to Grandma’s you should be able to put something together here.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, most major chains will be closing early Christmas Eve, and will not be open on the 25th at all. This includes Dillon’s, Walmart and Sam’s Club – all closing at 6 p.m. Friday.

Hy-Vee is closing an hour earlier at 5 p.m. while Target is your best bet for a late evening Christmas Eve gift, closing at 8 p.m.

Dillon’s, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Hy-Vee, and Target will reopen on Sunday the 26th.