LAST MINUTE SHOPPING: The Toy Store in Topeka extends hours to deal with holiday rush

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Toy Store in Topeka is extending its hours to make room for the last-minute holiday shoppers. The store will be open two hours later over the next four days leading up to Christmas Eve.

Store Manager Ken Helsper said they expect to see 500 to 600 shoppers a day this week. He said even the slow days are busy compared to the rest of the year.

“It’s generally pretty chaotic here,” Helsper said. “A lot of people coming and going, moving around. We’re pretty open, but it gets a little harder to maneuver through the area.”

Some of the most popular items this year have been things that kids build or transform. Helsper said Shashibo Shape Shifting Box is a popular toy that can be transformed into different shapes using magnets. He said Mega Cyborg Hand is also flying off the shelves: It is a science toy that allows kids to build a cyborg hand using hydraulics.

The Toy Store will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. this week. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas.