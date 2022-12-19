TOPEKA (KSNT) – With less than a week left until Christmas, your unfished gift list may be giving you more anxiety than whimsical wonder.

“We always see the panicked person coming in looking for that one more gift,” Wheatland Antique Mall Owner Ned Webb said. “Every gift in here is unique, it’s one of a kind. They’ll find something that they want to take home or give to their favorite aunt that is now coming to dinner.”

With this last weekend’s Super Saturday, the National Retail Federation predicted more than 158 million people would pick out their gifts, 10 million more than last year according to Forbes.

“The whole week this last week as we get closer to Christmas is usually a busy week,” Wild Bird House Owner Melody Weller said.

For both shops in the Brookwood Shopping Center, last minute shoppers are expected. With the two local businesses staying open through the 24th.

“There isn’t a gift that you can’t find in Topeka Kansas,” Webb said. “You just have to look for it. When local merchants are dedicated to helping the customer that lives here in town, that shops here in town, that supported them you’ll find that you’ll never find a bad experience from a local merchant here.”

While both stores will be open on the 24th, they’re adjusting their hours so families can head home a bit earlier for Christmas Eve Festivities. Before you take off for your final gifts of the season, make sure you check the store hours.