TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka fire investigators say arson is the cause of an east Topeka car fire.

Firefighters were called to a fire at 611 SE Market Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. They found a vehicle on fire as well as smoke and flames coming from a detached garage. No one was in the vehicle or garage at the time of the fire.

Damage is placed at $5,500.