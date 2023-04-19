MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The cause of a house fire in Manhattan has been identified as discarded smoking materials.

The house fire happened at 9:21 p.m. Tuesday at 156 North Dartmouth Drive, according to the Manhattan Fire Department.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story residential home with heavy fire on the back of the residence. The fire extended into the attic and was extinguished by 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The Manhattan Fire Department wants to remind you to discard smoking materials in approved sand or water containers.