TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Topeka late Sunday night.

Officers went to the 1100 block of Southwest Lane Street just before 11:30 p.m., according to the Topeka Police Department. When police arrived, they found out the rider was thrown from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet. The rider died on scene, police say.

Topeka Police are working to notify family and will release more information after. This is a developing story.