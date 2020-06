JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – More than 700 people have lost power Thursday morning in Jefferson County, according to Evergy.

The electric company responded to outages in the Nortonville and Winchester areas starting around 1:15 a.m.

Current Evergy reports show continued outages in the area with 760 without power as of 8:20 a.m. Crews are looking into what caused the loss of power.

This is a developing story.