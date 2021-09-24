Latest update on Pfizer vaccine boosters in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Clinics and pharmacies across Kansas are getting ready to distribute the Pfizer booster vaccine to designated groups of people that are recommended for it.

Most of the vaccination sites in Topeka, including the Shawnee County Health Department, are waiting until after the weekend to start distribution as they prepare paperwork and operations.

The Shawnee County Health Officer, Erin Locke, spoke in a Zoom meeting today and answered questions about the upcoming administration of the Pfizer booster.

She said that the CDC has divided people into two groups when it comes to getting the vaccine; the people who “should” get the vaccine and the people who “may” get the vaccine.

The people that “should” get the vaccine are those that are 65 or older, as well as anyone that lives in a long-term care facility. Also, anyone that is between the ages of 50 and 64 who have any sort of underlying medical condition.

This differs from the group of people who “may” get the vaccine as this group consists of people age 18 to 49 who have underlying health conditions, as well as anyone above the age of 18 who works in high-risk occupations, such as healthcare workers.

Locke said that the Pfizer booster is only for people who got the Pfizer vaccine, not Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. She also mentioned that people will not be eligible for the booster shot unless they had their second dose of Pfizer at least 6 months ago.

She said there are supposed to be more than 20 different locations around Topeka for people to get their vaccines.

“If you got your vaccine from the health department, you do not have to come back for your booster,” Locke said. “We are welcome to provide it, but also with our healthcare systems, they are quite busy taking care of sick patients and it may be easier to get that vaccine elsewhere.”

If you want to find a place to get your booster vaccine, you can visit vaccine.gov to find a location that is most convenient for you.