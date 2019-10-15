LaTurner campaign responds to Hodgson’s exit from race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner’s campaign issued a response to the Democratic candidate’s exit from the race for the 2nd District congressional seat on Tuesday.

Just hours after Abbie Hodgson announced that she would be dropping from the race, LaTurner’s campaign issued the following statement:

Abbie Hodgson choosing to exit the race mere weeks after Treasurer Jake LaTurner decided to challenge Steve Watkins in the primary is no coincidence. Democrats know what we know, the Second District seat is only open to Democrat takeover with Steve Watkins as the Republican candidate. Grassroots conservatives who are looking to lock this seat down are flocking to Jake’s candidacy. Kara Zeyer, LaTurner campaign spokesperson

Hodgson dropped from the race only three months after beginning her campaign, leaving LaTurner and Watkins as the only two candidates left.

There are now no Democratic candidates in the race.