Law enforcement and others taking “Polar Plunge” at Lake Shawnee Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement and other groups are preparing to “take the plunge” at Lake Shawnee this Saturday. The annual Polar Plunge event will raise money for Special Olympics Kansas.

Teams, many in fun costumes, will run into frigid waters of Lake Shawnee. While it is not a pleasant experience, Kristi Powell, an organizer and one of the members of the Topeka Police Department team, said it’s worth it to support athletes in the area.

“These are some of the great citizens that we have here in Topeka,” Powell said. “We want to be supportive and give them opportunities to be able to have social interactions, medical treatments as well as sporting competitions.”

This year, individuals will be entered to win cash prizes. One person from the Topeka event will win $500, with the possibility of winning bigger prizes in the future.

The event will take place at the Lake Shawnee Swim Beach at 3300 SE Croco Road. Check in and on-site registration begins at 9:30 am. A one mile or 5K “Polar Strut” will start at 11 am Saturday, and the Polar Plunge will begin at noon.

Click here to register before the event. People can also donate directly by clicking here.