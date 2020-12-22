Law enforcement chases stolen truck through 3 counties, speeds exceed 100 mph

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A three-county chase that reached speeds over 100 mph ended in Topeka Monday.

According to the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began at 10:30 a.m. when the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a reckless driver.

A Coffey County Deputy tried to stop the Ford F-350 for reckless driving in the city limits of Burlington.

The driver pulled into a parking lot, then took off going north on Highway 75.

The vehicle, going at speeds between 60 and 105 mph, fled north.

Coffey County deputies attempted to use spike strips twice, however the vehicle evaded the spike strips both times.

After the pursuit went into Osage County, Osage County Sheriff Deputies attempted to spike the vehicle twice, but the driver avoided the spikes both times again.

The Kansas Highway Patrol took over the pursuit in Shawnee County, and attempted several tactical vehicle stops which did not work, however troopers were successful at spiking the fleeing truck at the Southwest 49th Street bridge in Topeka.

After the truck started to lose parts of its tire, the driver took the Burlingame exit into the industrial park.

The driver ran through a stop sign and ended up on a dead end road where law enforcement successfully ended the chase and took the man into custody.

During the investigation deputies discovered Anthony Dimitt, 27, of Minneola, was driving a stolen vehicle from Wichita.