Law enforcement finds escaped inmate

LARNED, Kan. (KSNT) – On Sunday law enforcement found an inmate who escaped from the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility.

On Sunday morning around 8:00 a.m. 52-year-old Ronald Smith walked away from the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility, where he is serving a sentence for drug charges and theft.

Officials at the Kansas Department of Corrections said Smith was reported missing when he could not be located at his work assignment at the Larned State Hospital.

Around 8:00 p.m. Kansas Department of Corrections agents found Smith, with the help of local law enforcement. They took him back to the facility.