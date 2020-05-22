Law enforcement honor fallen officers with remembrance drive

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – This year the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Advisory Committee had to cancel the annual state memorial service scheduled for Thursday due to the pandemic. Officers came up with a creative solution, a remembrance drive at the state capital. Law enforcement and family members of fallen officers took a one lap drive around the state house to honor Kansas officers who gave their lives in the call of duty. The drive started at 8:30 PM on Thursday and was the perfect solution following the cancelation of the memorial service.

“After that occurred I had several people reach out wanting to do something and I too wanted to honor the men and women that gave their lives in the line of duty,” Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill told KSNT News. “I got a hold of Chief Cochran and we came up with a way that we can do that and still be in compliance with ordinances that have been placed upon us.”

