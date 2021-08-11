School evacuated, police investigating threat made against Spring Valley Elementary School

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s office investigated a threat made against Spring Valley Elementary School early Wednesday morning.

JCPD is currently investigating a threat made against Spring Valley Elementary School. Students and Teachers have been evacuated and are not in any danger. Initial sweeps of the building have not discovered any threat but additional investigations will follow. — Junction City Kansas Police Department (@JunctionCityPD) August 11, 2021

Police became aware someone had made a threat on social media that was directed at the school.

The school was evacuated and teachers and students were moved to a safe location.

By Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. law enforcement had conducted an initial interior and exterior sweep of the building and had not located any substantiated threat.

“Supervisors on scene believe there is currently no danger to any of our students or teachers. However, officers are doing additional thorough sweeps of the building to confirm the initial assessment,” Public Information Officer Cadin Sanner wrote in a release issued to the media Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement does not believe there is any danger at this time.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.