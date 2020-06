TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local law enforcement is monitoring reports of a planned protest at Topeka’s West Ridge Plaza located at 21st and Wanamaker.

We are monitoring reports of a planned protest tonight on Wanamaker Rd.



Expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area. Violence will not be tolerated. — Topeka Police Department (@Topeka_Police) June 2, 2020

Social media posts started to appear Tuesday afternoon about the protest, which is expected to begin at 8 p.m.

Several businesses in the area closed early for the night. Employees at Target lined up several shopping carts against the front doors.

KSNT News will have a crew in the area and will provide reports if the situation escalates.