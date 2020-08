TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement are on scene of a standoff near Southwest Clay Street and Southwest 10th Street in downtown Topeka.

Topeka Police Watch Commander told KSNT News police are on scene helping with a search warrant for a “federal issue.”

No other information was given.

This is a developing story. KSNT News is on scene trying to gather more information and will update this story as we learn more.