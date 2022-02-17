TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement is encouraging motorists to stay home and avoid non-essential travel if at all possible.

Crash in Wyandotte County Thursday morning, Feb. 17 after winter mix moves through the area. (KSNT Photo / Courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol)

The Kansas Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of a Wyandotte County crash Thursday morning encouraging residents to “…change your plans and stay home!” Trooper David Morrison described the road conditions as “snow-packed, icy, and will be for awhile.”

Snow is causing visibility problems after snow and ice move through Kansas in a winter storm. (KSNT Photo / Courtesy Kansas Highway Patrol)

Troop G of the Kansas Highway Patrol, near Wichita, tweeted that “Visibility reduced due to falling and blowing snow.” Troopers asked if you must travel, turn on your headlights, and increase your following distance.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office gave a shout-out to its deputies, who are out in the winter storm working crashes and responding to emergencies.

The sheriff’s office said it is responding to multiple accidents and asked motorists to “Please, slow down.”

Deputies warned drivers the roads are icy and snow-packed, use caution and avoid driving if you can.

The Sheriff’s Office has implemented Phase III accident reporting as well. During Phase III, deputies will only investigate crashes that are listed below.

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is out during the winter snowstorm (KSNT Photo / Courtesy Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)



The Topeka Police Department announced early Thursday morning that walk-in accident reporting will be in effect for the city.

Near Kansas City, the Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting “multiple slide-offs, vehicles stuck in the snow.” Tropper Lt. Cory Beard posted an image to social media of a semi that is stuck in the snow in the Kansas City area.

The KHP Trooper offered this advice, “Use extreme caution if you do have to travel. Watch for and move over for emergency vehicles, and don’t crowd snowplows.”