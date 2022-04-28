TOPEKA (KSNT) – The owner of CBD Sacred Leaf in Topeka witnessed over a dozen Topeka police officers and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies raid his store Thursday and take a majority of his products.

The owner said officers arrived at his west Topeka location near 22nd and Southwest Gage Boulevard, provided a search warrant and seized about 80% of the products. That equates to $10,000 to $15,000, the owner told KSNT 27 News. They also say the products at CBD Sacred Leaf are compliant with Kansas Law.