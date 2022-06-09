KANSAS (KSNT) – Wednesday was a deadly day for at least two on Kansas highways.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that a child had died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash. A vehicle the child was driving in rolled over near Rossville after leaving the road, causing the death.

In Kingman County, a 2009 Ford F-150 failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign to 2022 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver of the F-150, Todd Sickles, 44, of Kingman, died at the scene of the crash.

The crash happened at 12:45 p.m. on Highway 54 and 70th Avenue west of Kingman. The driver of the semi, a 39-year-old Oklahoma man, was uninjured.

A motorcyclist in Harvey County was thrown from his bike after his rear tire failed, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, and he lost control of the bike. The driver, a 52-year-old Nebraska man, was taken to Wesley Medical Center with what troopers believe was a minor head injury. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. The crash happened on 135 northbound at 9:13 a.m.

One adult and one child suffered serious injuries and three others suffered only minor injuries after the vehicle they were traveling in while going eastbound on I-70 in Wabaunsee County hit the rear of a trailer being hauled by a 1999 Ford F-350 pickup, according to KHP.

The driver of the F-350 was uninjured, however, a 6-year-old occupant and a 34-year-old female, both passengers in a 2018 Mazda that hit the trailer, had serious injuries. KHP said the driver of the Mazda, a 28-year-old Colorado man, a 16-year-old male, a passenger in the Mazda and an 8-year-old male had only minor injuries.

In Johnson County, the 50-year-old male driver of a Crown Victoria was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash just after 8 a.m. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Crown Vicotria was westbound on I-435 when it left the road and hit a light pole.

A construction worker working in Cloud County was uninjured after a brush with a semi-tractor-trailer Wednesday on Highway 81. The construction worker was walking across a northbound lane when the front left corner of the semi hit them. The female pedestrian, 39, went to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

In Sedgwick County, a man died and another was injured in a fiery crash Wednesday night. Witnesses told Derby police that the man from Derby was driving erratically at a high rate of speed. According to Derby Chief of Police Robert Lee, the Derby man was ejected, pinned underneath a car and died at the scene. Life-saving measures were attempted. The juvenile was taken in critical condition to an area hospital.