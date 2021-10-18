Law enforcement shares safety tips for National Teen Driver Safety Week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – October 17 through October 23 is National Teen Driver Safety Week. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is sharing tips to keep teens safe behind the wheel.

For several years, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office saw a trend that they hope doesn’t return.

“It has been a couple of years but there were several years where we actually had one fatality involving a teenager a year within Shawnee County,” Deputy Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Distracted driving is a big cause behind most teen driving crashes. Anything that makes a driver take their eyes off of the road is considered a distraction, including cell phones.

“If you are going to feel the need to grab it any time you hear a ding go off maybe you can put it in the backseat or in the trunk,” Deputy Christian said. “If you have to use your phone or make a phone call we obviously encourage hands-free.”

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will be posting safety tips on social media throughout the week for teen drivers. For more information, click here.