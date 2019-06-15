Law enforcement shuts down meth lab in Junction City

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Junction City Meth Lab

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) - Law enforcement shut down a meth lab in Junction City early Saturday morning.

The Junction City-Geary County Drug Operations Group said they used a search warrant to investigate a home in the 300 block of North Washington Street. That's where they found a secret methamphetamine lab.

Detective Sgt. Doug Cathey said they arrested 35-year-old Avery Louis Pierson from Junction City in connection with the meth lab.

Pierson was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and felony interference with law enforcement.