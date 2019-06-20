Law enforcement urges safety at Country Stampede

Law enforcement agencies are urging people to be safe at Kicker Country Stampede this weekend. Topeka Police is partnering with other agencies like Topeka Fire and Shawnee County Emergency Management for the first Stampede weekend in Topeka.

People are being warned of the dangers of alcohol and the sun.

“Drinking alcohol does dehydrate one, so we got to add water into the mix throughout, keep that sunscreen on and really watch the people you’re there with,” said Topeka Fire Marshal Michael Martin.

Martin says to watch the people you’re with for possible signs of too much sun or alcohol. If there is an emergency, flag down an officer or find the first aid tent.

Gates open at 1 pm Thursday afternoon and the festival runs through Saturday night. Click here for a map of the festival grounds.