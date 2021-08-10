Law enforcement warns drivers to slow down, watch for school buses as kids head back to class

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kids across northeast Kansas are heading back to school, which means school zones will be enforced once again. Law enforcement will be posted at school zones across the area over the next couple of weeks.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Abigail Christian said drivers need to start slowing down to posted school zone speed and watching for school buses.

“Pay attention to those school bus stop arms,” Christian said. “When they are out and the lights are flashing everyone needs to stop.”

Christian said the only time drivers don’t need to stop for a school bus is if a median separates their lane from the lane the bus is in. Check out a graphic explaining the law below:

Topeka Public Schools and Seaman Schools are back in session Wednesday. Auburn-Washburn returns Thursday and Shawnee Heights is back in session next week.