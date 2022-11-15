LAWRENCE (KSNT) – No one was injured after a vehicle hit two buildings, drove over a retaining wall into a daycare center’s playground and damaged a gas meter.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department reported that four apartments in an eight-building unit were left without heat after an elderly driver lost control of his vehicle on Monday.

The incident started arond 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 when the LKPD were called to the area of the Sonic located at 3201 W. 6th Street in Lawrence. A driver parked in a Sonic stall went forward, rather than reverse, and hit the fast-food establishment.

The driver then reversed and hit a fenced-in garbage area before driving over a retaining wall and through two chain-linked fences. The driver then went through the La Petite playground, hitting some of the equipment, before going over another retaining wall and coming to a rest against an apartment building’s wall.

The driver damaged the building’s gas meter in the process. Police and the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical evacuated residents due to a strong odor of gas in the area.

Both the driver and a passenger were without injuries after the incident, according to the LKPD. Police said that they are not investigating alcohol or drugs as a cause for the incident.