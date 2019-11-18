Lawrence assisted living facility surprised with access to watch KU basketball games

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Residents at a Lawrence assisted living facility won’t have to worry anymore about how they’ll watch KU basketball games.

KU Athletics posted on social media Monday about the department receiving a voicemail from one of the residents saying she wants to know why her and others can’t easily access the games.

“We’re all crazy basketball fans and we can’t get the games anymore and it’s very upsetting to us. And I want to know why,” a resident said in a voicemail.

Current KU men’s basketball color commentator and former KU men’s basketball player Greg Gurley surprised people at the facility three hours before KU’s game against Monmouth last Friday.

The game was broadcast on ESPN+, which isn’t available on standard cable subscriptions. Gurley and others installed a Roku and provided a year-long subscription to Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Jayhawks have at least seven more games left in the season that will be broadcast on ESPN+.

KU will kick off the Maui Invitational at 7 p.m. Tuesday against East Tennessee State.