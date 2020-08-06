Lawrence boy in serious condition after shooting, police say

LAWRENCE, Kan, (KSNT) – A young boy is in serious condition after a shooting in Lawrence late Wednesday night.

Officers went to the 700 block of West 25th Street around 9:30 p.m. The call originally came in as an unknown medical emergency, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a young boy who was shot. Medical personnel took the boy to a local hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Police said they do not expect foul play, but the shooting is under investigation.

