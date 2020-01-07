Lawrence burglar shoots homeowner with own gun

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A burglar shot a homeowner Monday afternoon with the homeowner’s gun when he caught the burglar in the act, according to Lawrence police.

The victim told police he came back around 4 p.m. to find someone in the middle of burglarizing his home near 2300 Wakarusa Drive. The burglar had stolen a gun from the victim’s home, and shot him before leaving it at the home and running away.

The victim described the burglar as:

A white man of average height.

Wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Last seen running east from the home.

Emergency crews transported the victim to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Lawrence police said they haven’t made any arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this incident to call them at 785-832-7509, or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS.