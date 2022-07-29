LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A car crash in Lawrence involving two vehicles has left a traffic signal inoperable, on Friday.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on July 29 at the intersection of 9th Street and Vermont Street. A vehicle heading South on Vermont failed to stop at the red light and hit another car that was heading West. The first vehicle then swerved and hit a nearby traffic pole.

Both drivers are cooperating fully and alcohol is not suspected as being a contributing factor in the crash. One of the individuals involved in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital.