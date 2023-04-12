LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One family is celebrating after years of fighting cancer.

Grit Henderson was diagnosed with cancer Dec. 29, 2017. In April of 2023, the Henderson family learned Grit no longer needs chemotherapy.

“Grit is thriving,” Grit’s father Nolan Henderson said. “We’re slowly becoming a normal family again, and really we’re just figuring out things to do to enjoy life together and not have to live this life of worry.”

St. Jude Children’s Hospital worked with the Henderson’s through the years, and Nolan says he is extremely grateful for their support.

“There’s just no greater cause,” Henderson said. “Helping kids survive and live long, fulfilling lives so they can go on to live out the St. Jude legacy and then pay it forward themselves.”

Nolan and his family are part of the St. Jude dream home giveaway. Nolan tells KSNT 27 News his family plans to continue support while sharing Grit’s story.