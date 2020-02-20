Lawrence developer sentenced for violating asbestos disposal laws

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Lawrence developer was sentenced Thursday to three months in federal prison for disposing of asbestos in violation of the Clean Air Act.

The office of U.S. Attorney Stephen Mcallister said Thomas S. Fritzel, 54, violated federal laws for handling asbestos during demolition and renovations at Alvamar Country Club. Evidence showed Fritzel knew the roof of the country club contained 75 percent chrysotile asbestos.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment told Fritzel on Oct. 19, 2016, to get a licensed asbestos contractor to remove asbestos from the site and dispose of it properly. Six days later, KDHE inspected the site and determined asbestos debris had been removed and hauled to Hamm Landfill in Perry, which isn’t approved for asbestos disposal.

Thoms S. Fritzel, 54, was convicted of the following:

Failing to notify authorities before removing asbestos

Failing to keep asbestos wet during demolition to prevent air contamination

Failing to dispose of asbestos in leak-tight containers

A judge also ordered Fritzel to pay a $55,000 fine.