Lawrence-Douglas County officials announce 2 new coronavirus cases

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health officals announced Saturday that there are 2 new cases of coronavirus in their county, bringing their county’s total to 3 cases.

Officials said the two new cases are a woman in her 30s who recently traveled to the West Coast, and a man also in his 30s who recently traveled to England. Both of them are in isolation.

The county health department is working to find and contact anyone who may have been exposed to the virus through those two people who have it.

The first case in Douglas County was announced on March 17 and was a man in his 20s who had recently traveled to Florida.

