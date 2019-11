LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews in Lawrence made a rescue Wednesday morning for two men on a capsized river raft.

Lawrence police went around 10 a.m. to 200 Indiana Street near the Kansas River on a report of an overturned boat. They said they spotted two men hanging onto a capsized raft.

A crew from Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical arrived later and successfully rescued the two men from the river, according to Lawrence police.