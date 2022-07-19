LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence is considering a ban on single-use plastic bags, on Tuesday night.

Commission members and the public discussed the decision on the night of July 19. The City Council received the recently approved recommendation from the Sustainability Advisory Board to ban single-use bags and roll out an educational campaign about the bag’s effect on the environment.

The ordinance would cover grocery stores, restaurants and shops that provide single-use plastic bags. The City of Lawrence previously looked into making a change away from plastic bags back in 2018. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and new state regulations, the plan didn’t go anywhere. The discussion on Tuesday night addressed several concerns, including the difference between a plastic bag ban vs. a plastic bag fee.

No action was taken though. The Commission wants to give their legal team time to look through the proposal: More information on signage clarification for businesses and what enforcement could look like.

“I’m not so sure about the ban, either way,” said Yoav Gillath, Lawrence resident. “I’d have to see how it’s really done policy wise, whether it’s creating exceptions for people on wick or snap, because these are pretty important fiscal considerations that have to go in. But generally I’m pretty in favor of aggressive action to combat the climate crisis.”

If Lawrence does pass the ordinance in its current state, the changes would take effect nine months later.