LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A community health center in Lawrence will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to young children later this month.

On June 25, Heartland Community Health Center will be a summer party at Panda Pediatrics where food, giveaways and games will be held for patients and their families. Those who show up for the event can get a sports physical, dental fluoride treatment and/or a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved of COVID-19 vaccines to be given to children who are six months to five-years-old. While vaccines for COVID-19 will be given out to children in the FDA’s specified age brackets, adults and older children can also get a vaccine while attending this event.

To attend the summer party, go to Panda Pediatrics at 1803 W. 6th St. anywhere between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Both walk-ins and scheduled appointments are being accepted at this time. For more information, call 785-842-4477.