Lawrence Humane Society encourages adoption with $100 donation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A very shy 7-year-old Ruthie is looking for her forever home and McCarthy Subaru of Lawrence wants to make that happen.

Sydney Martin of the Lawrence Humane Society brought the chill brown brindle, Labrador Retriever to KSNT Thursday morning. She described the shy canine as a “really, really, sweet girl, looking for a quiet home.”

Ruthie would hardly look at the camera and appeared more interested in cuddling than cooperating with KSNT’s Becky Taylor. You can watch the video above.

The Lawrence Subaru dealership is putting $100 towards the adoption of pets from the Lawrence Humane Society this weekend.

The first 23 people to adopt a dog at the Lawrence Humane Society will get $100 towards the cost of adoption. For adult dogs that will cover the cost, for puppies the donation will make the cost of a puppy $50.