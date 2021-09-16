Lawrence Humane Society hosting ‘Clear the Shelter Day,’ no cost pet adoption

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Humane Society will be hosting a “Clear the Shelter Day” starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

All adoption fees will be waived however, you must join the waitlist before showing up.

Potential owners can register online then your place in line will be emailed or texted to you.

You will need the following to adopt a pet:

A valid photo ID

A mask (we have some for you if you do happen to forget!)

Patience and kindness! This is a very busy (and rewarding day for shelter staff, and YOU!)

Masks are required when you visit the shelter.