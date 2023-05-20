LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A Lawrence man was arrested early Saturday morning after a long standoff with the Lawrence Police Department.

According to a Facebook post from the Lawrence Police Department, it started Friday night just after 10:30 p.m. LPD responded to the 1900 block of Heatherwood Drive after multiple reports of shots fired.

After investigating, police determined the suspect was inside another house on the same block. After hours of no response, officers entered the house where they arrested a 48-year-old man from Lawrence.

This case will go to the Douglas County district attorney’s office for charging.