Lawrence man arrested for attempted murder after domestic call

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Lawrence man is being held for second-degree attempted murder after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call and found a female lying on the floor.

On Sunday, Jan. 10 at 2:41 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a domestic violence incident that happened in the 14000 block of S Road, south of Mayetta.

Deputies responding to the call found a woman lying on the floor and Anthony Deshaun Edwards, 26, of Lawrence, pacing close by.

Edwards was arrested and booked for second-degree attempted murder. He was taken to jail, a bond was set at $250,000.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated.