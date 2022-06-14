OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has announced that one man has been taken into custody on a child rape charge on Tuesday.

Dominic J. Knapp, 18, of Lawrence, was taken into custody by the OCSO and booked into the Osage County Jail with the charges of rape of a child under the age of 14 and aggravated criminal sodomy.

Early on Monday, June 13, the OCSO received information from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office regarding a 911 call about a missing 11-year-old female that was received by the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center. The caller said that the juvenile female was last seen at her home in Shawnee County at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

While the SCSO investigated the call, it was found that an 18-year-old male suspect, later identified as Knapp, had arranged through social media to pick up the 11-year-old and take her to Osage County. Knapp was contacted while with the 11-year-old in Osage County and agreed to bring the child back to her home in Shawnee County around 4 a.m. on Monday, June 13.

Knapp was arrested after being interviewed by the OCSO. This case remains under investigation.