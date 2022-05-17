LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Lawrence Police are waiting to give out additional details about a murder, but have said officers have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Monday evening just before 7:30 p.m., officers found the man they are calling a suspect, and a “mortally wounded” woman, according to a press release.

The victim was declared dead at the scene at an area in north-central Lawrence, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Police did say the victim and the suspect knew each other. An investigation is continuing, according to authorities.